Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 371.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 324.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,806 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $69,043.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,444.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Machek sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $342,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,399.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Central Garden & Pet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Shares of CENT stock opened at $39.56 on Tuesday. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $23.82 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.74.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $833.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.68 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 4.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

