Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,000,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,929,000 after acquiring an additional 398,462 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 8.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,935,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,425,000 after buying an additional 297,984 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 36.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,635,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,815,000 after buying an additional 973,323 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.7% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,666,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,985,000 after purchasing an additional 18,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,225,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,875,000 after purchasing an additional 182,090 shares during the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on BRKS. Zacks Investment Research cut Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, September 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.80.

NASDAQ BRKS opened at $48.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.12. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.19 and a 52-week high of $57.56. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.71.

In related news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 9,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $422,833.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,536,550.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 39,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $2,169,861.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,303.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,439 shares of company stock valued at $6,944,331 in the last three months. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

