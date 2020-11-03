Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.05% of Simulations Plus worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 7.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,219,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,933,000 after purchasing an additional 80,794 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 784,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,902,000 after acquiring an additional 124,401 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 30,621 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,138,000 after acquiring an additional 75,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Simulations Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $1,654,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,707,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,572,403.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SLP stock opened at $65.30 on Tuesday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $77.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.85. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.60, a PEG ratio of 7.63 and a beta of -0.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 23rd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

