Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stock Position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.17% of HCI Group worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in HCI Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 215,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,656,000 after buying an additional 10,956 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,534,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 18,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,539,000. 61.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

NYSE:HCI opened at $48.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $384.88 million, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.71. HCI Group, Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $62.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $80.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.32 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 11.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is 62.26%.

HCI Group Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

