Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 1,208.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Twilio by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,281,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,614 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Twilio by 125.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 194,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,365,000 after acquiring an additional 108,000 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Twilio in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,791,000. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at $660,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Twilio by 18.2% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 27,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.02, for a total transaction of $6,183,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.02, for a total transaction of $469,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,243 shares of company stock valued at $53,801,421 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Twilio from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Twilio from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.74.

TWLO opened at $273.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.63 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $278.04 and a 200 day moving average of $226.07. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.06 and a fifty-two week high of $341.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $447.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.20 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

