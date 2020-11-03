Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.07% of Churchill Downs worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 290.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the first quarter valued at $675,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 12.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Churchill Downs by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $153.05 on Tuesday. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $183.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 131.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.89.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.44. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.622 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.09%.

CHDN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. 140166 upgraded Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.00.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Harrington sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $180,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,946,669.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Harrington sold 14,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $2,644,602.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,952,747.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

