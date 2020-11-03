Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 18,523 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,933 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 18,523 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 109.6% in the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 50.6% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total transaction of $2,681,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,628,341.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total transaction of $1,267,854.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,964.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,741 shares of company stock valued at $4,940,651. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QCOM stock opened at $123.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $132.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.93 and a 200 day moving average of $99.99. The company has a market cap of $139.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.31, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. 140166 raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.12.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

