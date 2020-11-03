Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes $640,000 Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,856 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Nutanix by 56.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 751.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Nutanix by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

NTNX stock opened at $23.36 on Tuesday. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $37.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.51.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.28. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 66.75% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. The firm had revenue of $327.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $49,448.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,906.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 11,866 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $271,019.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,542.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 880,171 shares of company stock valued at $19,537,609. 9.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

