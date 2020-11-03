Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes $752,000 Position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 306.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in CareDx by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $47.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.26 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.61. CareDx, Inc has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $55.88.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CareDx news, CEO Peter Maag sold 13,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $478,304.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,632,177.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sasha King sold 40,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total value of $2,064,030.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,126,291.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,775 shares of company stock valued at $3,918,964. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on CareDx from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CareDx from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CareDx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.43.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

