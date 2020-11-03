Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes Position in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beigene by 528.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beigene in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Beigene in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beigene by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beigene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.06, for a total transaction of $450,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,692,034.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $844,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,201,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,844,959.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 354,784 shares of company stock valued at $88,245,986. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BGNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of Beigene in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Beigene from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Beigene from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.44.

BGNE stock opened at $299.00 on Tuesday. Beigene Ltd has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $322.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.02.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($4.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.78) by $0.47. Beigene had a negative net margin of 620.47% and a negative return on equity of 72.94%. The business had revenue of $65.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Beigene Ltd will post -17.38 EPS for the current year.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

