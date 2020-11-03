Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes Position in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2020

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beigene by 528.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beigene in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Beigene in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beigene by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beigene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.06, for a total transaction of $450,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,692,034.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $844,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,201,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,844,959.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 354,784 shares of company stock valued at $88,245,986. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BGNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of Beigene in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Beigene from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Beigene from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.44.

BGNE stock opened at $299.00 on Tuesday. Beigene Ltd has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $322.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.02.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($4.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.78) by $0.47. Beigene had a negative net margin of 620.47% and a negative return on equity of 72.94%. The business had revenue of $65.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Beigene Ltd will post -17.38 EPS for the current year.

Beigene Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Receive News & Ratings for Beigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit