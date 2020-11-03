Exelon Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.3825 per share by the energy giant on Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%.

Shares of NYSE EXC opened at $40.96 on Tuesday. Exelon has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $50.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.12. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelon will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.93.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $258,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,872 shares in the company, valued at $337,136. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.