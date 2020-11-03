Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) & Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Head to Head Comparison

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) and Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.5% of Huazhu Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of Extended Stay America shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.4% of Huazhu Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Extended Stay America shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Huazhu Group has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Extended Stay America has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Huazhu Group and Extended Stay America, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huazhu Group 0 3 6 0 2.67 Extended Stay America 0 0 0 0 N/A

Huazhu Group currently has a consensus target price of $36.30, suggesting a potential downside of 7.68%. Given Huazhu Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Huazhu Group is more favorable than Extended Stay America.

Profitability

This table compares Huazhu Group and Extended Stay America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huazhu Group -16.22% -25.67% -2.96% Extended Stay America -1.23% 7.99% 2.20%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Huazhu Group and Extended Stay America’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huazhu Group $1.61 billion 7.16 $254.00 million $0.85 46.26 Extended Stay America $1.22 billion 1.74 $69.67 million $0.95 12.23

Huazhu Group has higher revenue and earnings than Extended Stay America. Extended Stay America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Huazhu Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Huazhu Group pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Extended Stay America pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Huazhu Group pays out 37.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Extended Stay America pays out 4.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Huazhu Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Extended Stay America has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Huazhu Group beats Extended Stay America on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts. The company also operates hotels under brand franchise agreements that include Ibis, Ibis Styles, Mercure, Novotel, and Grand Mercure. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 5,953 hotels with 575,488 rooms in 15 countries. The company was formerly known as China Lodging Group, Limited and changed its name to Huazhu Group Limited in June 2018. Huazhu Group Limited was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of May 4, 2020, the company had a network of 634 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees. Extended Stay America, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

