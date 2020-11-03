Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,189,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,118 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $40,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 32.2% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 15,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 143,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 25,541 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,386,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,570,000 after buying an additional 13,997 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.6% during the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 62,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,080,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,337,000 after purchasing an additional 35,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Standpoint Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.17.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $34.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $143.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $73.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.47.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

