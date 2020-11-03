Falco Resources Ltd. (FPC.V) (CVE:FPC) Price Target Raised to C$0.55 at National Bank Financial

Falco Resources Ltd. (FPC.V) (CVE:FPC) had its price target upped by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$0.45 to C$0.55 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Haywood Securities upped their price objective on Falco Resources Ltd. (FPC.V) from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

FPC stock opened at C$0.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $106.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.34. Falco Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.17 and a 52 week high of C$0.60.

Falco Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for base and precious metals, such as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. It owns mining claims and contractual rights in relation to mining concessions covering approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp located in the Province of QuÃ©bec.

