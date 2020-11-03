Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cantillon Capital Management LLC

Cantillon Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,151,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,173 shares during the period. Fastenal accounts for 2.3% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $277,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.6% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,966,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,627,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,738,000 after purchasing an additional 684,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 20,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fastenal from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Argus raised their price objective on Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.36.

Fastenal stock opened at $44.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.75 and its 200 day moving average is $43.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $49.86. The company has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

In other news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.75 per share, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $61,912.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $183,522 and sold 10,750 shares valued at $520,083. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

