FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Short Interest Update

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,520,000 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the September 30th total of 7,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 687,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.4 days. Approximately 10.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of FibroGen stock opened at $39.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.58 and a 200 day moving average of $40.98. FibroGen has a 12 month low of $22.65 and a 12 month high of $51.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.31). FibroGen had a negative net margin of 287.01% and a negative return on equity of 60.97%. The firm had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. FibroGen’s quarterly revenue was down 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FibroGen will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on FGEN shares. Raymond James started coverage on FibroGen in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on FibroGen from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

In other FibroGen news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 15,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $763,853.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,947 shares in the company, valued at $14,201,191.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider K Peony Yu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $508,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 215,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,970,662.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,425 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,175. 3.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in FibroGen by 18.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in FibroGen by 19.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FibroGen by 20.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FibroGen in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in FibroGen in the first quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

