Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.28% from the stock’s current price.

FITB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.73.

FITB opened at $24.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.17. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $31.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.65.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FITB. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 418.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

