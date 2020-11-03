Financial Comparison: RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) vs. Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW)

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) and Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.0% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of Highwoods Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Highwoods Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

RLJ Lodging Trust has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Highwoods Properties has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for RLJ Lodging Trust and Highwoods Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RLJ Lodging Trust 1 5 3 0 2.22 Highwoods Properties 0 2 10 0 2.83

RLJ Lodging Trust presently has a consensus price target of $10.61, suggesting a potential upside of 24.98%. Highwoods Properties has a consensus price target of $43.89, suggesting a potential upside of 43.80%. Given Highwoods Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Highwoods Properties is more favorable than RLJ Lodging Trust.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RLJ Lodging Trust and Highwoods Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RLJ Lodging Trust $1.57 billion 0.89 $127.84 million $2.03 4.18 Highwoods Properties $735.98 million 4.31 $136.92 million $3.33 9.17

Highwoods Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RLJ Lodging Trust. RLJ Lodging Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Highwoods Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares RLJ Lodging Trust and Highwoods Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RLJ Lodging Trust -7.60% -2.80% -1.30% Highwoods Properties 41.15% 13.93% 6.15%

Dividends

RLJ Lodging Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Highwoods Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. RLJ Lodging Trust pays out 2.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Highwoods Properties pays out 57.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. RLJ Lodging Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Highwoods Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Highwoods Properties beats RLJ Lodging Trust on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

