FIO Protocol (FIO) Trading Down 20.1% This Week

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 3rd. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $6.41 million and $689,328.00 worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0712 or 0.00000519 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, FIO Protocol has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hive (HIVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000014 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000098 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00050832 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 724,056,289 coins and its circulating supply is 90,017,353 coins. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io . FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

