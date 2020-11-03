First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the bank on Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th.

FRBA opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $154.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.84. First Bank has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $11.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.92.

Get First Bank alerts:

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. First Bank had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that First Bank will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

FRBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Bank in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.