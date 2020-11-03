First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.51% from the stock’s current price.

FCF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Commonwealth Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

FCF opened at $8.81 on Tuesday. First Commonwealth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.10.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 8.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter worth $36,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter worth $92,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter worth $109,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.