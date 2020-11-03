Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) Given a €82.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) has been given a €82.00 ($96.47) target price by equities researchers at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €87.50 ($102.94) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Independent Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €69.50 ($81.76) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €83.91 ($98.72).

Shares of ETR:FME opened at €65.28 ($76.80) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of €70.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of €72.86. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.89. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a 52-week high of €81.10 ($95.41).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

