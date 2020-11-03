Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on THRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM opened at $47.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.58 and a beta of 1.46. Gentherm has a 52-week low of $27.24 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.25.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $259.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.48 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that Gentherm will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Gentherm by 187.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,408 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,002 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 34,118 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 11,336 shares in the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 3rd quarter worth $896,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 10,686 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

