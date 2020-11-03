Geron (GERN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Geron had a negative net margin of 19,251.64% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. On average, analysts expect Geron to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Geron alerts:

Shares of GERN stock opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. Geron has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.75.

In related news, Director Elizabeth G. O’farrell purchased 17,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $30,172.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GERN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Geron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Geron from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Geron in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.71.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.