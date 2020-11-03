Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, leasing and financing of retail motor fuel and convenience store properties and petroleum distribution terminals in the United States. The company’s properties are leased or sublet to distributors and retailers engaged in the sale of gasoline and various motor fuel products, convenience store products, and automotive repair services. Getty’s properties are operated under a variety of brands including Getty, BP, Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Valero, Fina and Aloha. It is also a marketer of heating oil in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Getty Realty Corp. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

GTY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Getty Realty from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Getty Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.67.

GTY stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.79. Getty Realty has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $33.66.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.17). Getty Realty had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Equities analysts predict that Getty Realty will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Getty Realty by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Getty Realty by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Getty Realty by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Getty Realty by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Getty Realty by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

