Grandview Asset Management LLC Sells 6,194 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Grandview Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,779 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,194 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 1.2% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $36.20 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.13.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.05.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $174,253.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296,188.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Insiders sold a total of 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

