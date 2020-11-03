Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Stake Lifted by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. comprises about 1.4% of Rock Creek Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASR. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 228.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. 20.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Shares of ASR opened at $114.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.58. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $82.08 and a one year high of $210.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASR. Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Citigroup cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.