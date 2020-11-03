HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.17% of HCI Group worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCI. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in HCI Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HCI Group during the second quarter worth about $134,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in HCI Group by 15.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in HCI Group during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

Get HCI Group alerts:

HCI opened at $48.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.26 and a 200-day moving average of $47.54. The company has a market capitalization of $384.88 million, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.71. HCI Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $62.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.27. HCI Group had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $80.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HCI Group, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HCI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.