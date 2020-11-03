Head to Head Analysis: GeneLink (OTCMKTS:GNLKQ) vs. Quest Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:DGX)

GeneLink (OTCMKTS:GNLKQ) and Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GeneLink and Quest Diagnostics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeneLink N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Quest Diagnostics $7.73 billion 2.18 $858.00 million $6.56 19.03

Quest Diagnostics has higher revenue and earnings than GeneLink.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.2% of Quest Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of GeneLink shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Quest Diagnostics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

GeneLink has a beta of -1.79, indicating that its share price is 279% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quest Diagnostics has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GeneLink and Quest Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeneLink N/A N/A N/A Quest Diagnostics 13.22% 19.23% 8.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for GeneLink and Quest Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeneLink 0 0 0 0 N/A Quest Diagnostics 0 9 8 0 2.47

Quest Diagnostics has a consensus target price of $126.65, suggesting a potential upside of 1.45%. Given Quest Diagnostics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Quest Diagnostics is more favorable than GeneLink.

Summary

Quest Diagnostics beats GeneLink on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

GeneLink Company Profile

GeneLink, Inc. offers 12-gene DNA assessment services. The company also provides health custom supplements. In addition, it formulates a line of skin care products. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services. It offers diagnostic information services primarily under the Quest Diagnostics brand, as well as under the AmeriPath, Dermpath Diagnostics, Athena Diagnostics, ExamOne, and Quanum brands to patients, clinicians, hospitals, integrated delivery networks, health plans, employers, and accountable care organizations through a network of laboratories, patient service centers, phlebotomists in physician offices, call centers and mobile paramedics, nurses, and other health and wellness professionals. The company also offers risk assessment services for the life insurance industry; and healthcare organizations and clinicians robust information technology solutions. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a strategic collaboration with hc1; and strategic relationships with Clinical Genomics Pty Ltd and Anthem Inc. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey.

