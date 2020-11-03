Head-To-Head Review: Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) versus Pegasystems (NYSE:PEGA)

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) and Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pegasystems and Perspecta’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pegasystems $911.38 million 10.04 -$90.43 million ($1.25) -90.72 Perspecta $4.50 billion 0.66 -$676.00 million $2.05 8.98

Pegasystems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Perspecta. Pegasystems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Perspecta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pegasystems and Perspecta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pegasystems -7.66% -16.83% -7.57% Perspecta -15.76% 18.09% 5.51%

Volatility and Risk

Pegasystems has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perspecta has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pegasystems and Perspecta, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pegasystems 0 1 10 0 2.91 Perspecta 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pegasystems currently has a consensus target price of $136.55, suggesting a potential upside of 20.41%. Given Pegasystems’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Pegasystems is more favorable than Perspecta.

Dividends

Pegasystems pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Perspecta pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Pegasystems pays out -9.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Perspecta pays out 13.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Pegasystems has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Perspecta has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.2% of Pegasystems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.5% of Perspecta shares are held by institutional investors. 51.9% of Pegasystems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Perspecta shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Perspecta beats Pegasystems on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc. develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation. The company offers customer engagement applications, including Pega Marketing that enable enterprises to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Sales Automation to automate and manage the sales process; and Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity. It also provides digital process automation software; Pega Cloud that allows clients to develop, test, and deploy applications and the Pega Platform using an Internet-based infrastructure; and guidance and implementation, technical support, and instructor-led and online training services. It primarily markets its software and services to financial services, healthcare, manufacturing and high tech, communications and media, insurance, government, consumer services, and life sciences markets through a direct sales force, as well as partnerships with technology providers and application developers. Pegasystems Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Perspecta

Perspecta Inc. provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities. It also provides cybersecurity solutions that predict attacks, respond to threats, ensure compliance, and protect data, applications, and infrastructure and endpoints. In addition, the company offers cloud computing and infrastructure services that enable customers maximize their private cloud, public cloud, and legacy infrastructure to transform, optimize, and secure their hybrid environments; and digital strategy and transformation services. Further, it provides digital workplace environment to enable government organizations, including secure devices, productivity and collaboration tools, and workplace support; integrated solutions; identification and authentication validation to government organizations through investigative and risk mitigation services, as well as enables to government identify and eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse through integrated data analysis, medical claims review, and investigation services. Additionally, the company enables customers design, manage, and integrate systems throughout the project life cycle. Perspecta Inc. is headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia.

