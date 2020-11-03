Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 15.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the second quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 27.4% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 233,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,400,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $202,510,000 after acquiring an additional 113,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $173.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.22.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $800,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,808. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 512,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,951 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

