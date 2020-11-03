Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Given New $169.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.22.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $173.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.28. The firm has a market cap of $121.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $800,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 97,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,808. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 512,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,951. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 73.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 98.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

