Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. owned 0.10% of Horace Mann Educators worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HMN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter worth $187,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 47.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 5.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,419,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,955,000 after buying an additional 120,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 6.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 11,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $446,091.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $44,429.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,037,067. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

HMN stock opened at $34.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12 month low of $30.48 and a 12 month high of $46.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.12.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 7.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes heart, cancer, accident, and limited supplemental disability coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

