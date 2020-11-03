Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $40.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Howden Joinery Group Plc is involved in the manufacture, sale and distribution of kitchens and joinery products. It offers kitchen cabinets and frontals, doors and worktops and breakfast bars; appliances. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany. Howden Joinery Group Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Howden Joinery Group stock opened at $35.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Howden Joinery Group has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.96.

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, flooring, stair parts, general joinery items, worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, handles, joinery doors, skirting and architrave products, heat-pump tumble dryers, dual cavity single ovens, and dishwashers, as well as internal, external, and fire doors.

