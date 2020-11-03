HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 821.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,644 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at about $916,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in HubSpot by 13.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,520,000 after buying an additional 24,943 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in HubSpot by 4.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at about $788,000. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBS stock opened at $290.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $297.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.83 and a fifty-two week high of $330.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.18 and a beta of 1.63.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.17. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $203.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.43 million. Equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $160.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $328.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.19.

In related news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 4,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total transaction of $1,194,303.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,124 shares in the company, valued at $17,363,658. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $2,635,000.00. Insiders have sold 34,676 shares of company stock worth $10,089,114 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

