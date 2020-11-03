Huntington National Bank Acquires 1,730 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $53,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 446.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in PayPal by 344.4% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $201.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on PayPal from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wedbush increased their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on PayPal from $186.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on PayPal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $176.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $215.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.08, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.27 and its 200 day moving average is $172.79.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 16,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total value of $3,140,149.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,490 shares in the company, valued at $14,264,409. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $4,887,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,145,570.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,206 shares of company stock worth $20,438,670 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.