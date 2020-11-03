Huntington National Bank Buys 88,000 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2,100.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $30,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,956,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 5,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $520,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $5,749,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 9,623 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.60, for a total value of $3,421,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,719 shares of company stock worth $14,382,932. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $356.07 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $181.38 and a 12-month high of $387.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.75. The company has a market capitalization of $50.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 22.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 20.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Lam Research from $313.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on Lam Research from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lam Research from $352.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.67.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

