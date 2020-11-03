Huntington National Bank Decreases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 856,089 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 31,642 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $33,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $44,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.05.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $328,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSCO opened at $36.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.