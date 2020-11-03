Huntington National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,289 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Exelon were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 386.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 705 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,157 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 202.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 249.4% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,408 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

EXC stock opened at $42.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.70. The firm has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The energy giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXC. Bank of America cut Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Mizuho cut Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.93.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $258,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,872 shares in the company, valued at $337,136. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

