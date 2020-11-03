Huntington National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,142 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 10,574 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $17,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,039 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL opened at $56.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $169.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $62.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 7,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $428,421.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 292,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,846,763.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Oracle from $62.50 to $68.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.68.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

