Huntington National Bank Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 111.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 160.1% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 650.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LHX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

LHX opened at $171.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.38 and a 200 day moving average of $179.66. The company has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $230.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

