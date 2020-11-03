Huntington National Bank Has $25.65 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 402,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,896 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $25,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 150.4% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 143.6% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period.

EFA opened at $63.50 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $70.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.88.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

