Huntington National Bank Has $33.94 Million Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 38.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 419,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,542 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $33,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 51,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.4% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.0% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 104,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth approximately $3,256,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 334,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $76.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.51 and a twelve month high of $87.73.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATVI. UBS Group increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Activision Blizzard to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

In related news, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $4,175,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,919,436.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $1,110,346.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,904 shares of company stock worth $5,286,012 over the last three months. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.