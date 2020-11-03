Huntington National Bank Has $36.84 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 367,507 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 19,393 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $36,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 7.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. 140166 lowered American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on American Express from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.04.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $94.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.86. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

