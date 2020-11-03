Huntington National Bank Has $63.97 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 801,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences makes up approximately 0.9% of Huntington National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $63,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 9,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 55,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $72.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.90. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $87.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.58.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 17.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total transaction of $175,961.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,746 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,607.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total value of $783,842.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 374,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,416,241.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 483,278 shares of company stock worth $38,625,203 in the last three months. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EW. Cowen boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.61.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

