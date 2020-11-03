Huntington National Bank Increases Holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,150,000 after buying an additional 259,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Clorox by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,505,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Clorox by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,035,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,185,000 after acquiring an additional 52,412 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 530.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 951,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,762,000 after acquiring an additional 800,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Clorox by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,046,000 after acquiring an additional 56,933 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $216.72 on Tuesday. Clorox Co has a 12-month low of $144.31 and a 12-month high of $239.87. The company has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 138.70% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLX. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.17.

In other Clorox news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total value of $3,051,564.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,062.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

