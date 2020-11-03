Huntington National Bank Increases Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $14,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLR. State Street Corp boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,311,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,404,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611,583 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,941,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,583,000 after purchasing an additional 590,034 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 321.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 201,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,011,000 after purchasing an additional 153,800 shares during the period. AXA boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 592.8% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 18,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

In related news, CFO Andrew Power sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,402,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.65, for a total transaction of $158,516.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,912 shares of company stock worth $2,922,545. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. Raymond James raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. KeyCorp raised shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.18.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $145.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $165.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.33, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.23.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.32 million. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 20.57%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.