Huntington National Bank Purchases 18,917 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,885 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,917 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $63,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth $384,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in NIKE by 8.8% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 35,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth $6,769,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 8.7% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $489,776.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 791,319 shares of company stock valued at $98,440,914. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE opened at $124.46 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $131.38. The stock has a market cap of $192.13 billion, a PE ratio of 73.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. 140166 increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.03.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

