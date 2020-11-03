Huntington National Bank Purchases 1,977 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 416,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International accounts for approximately 1.0% of Huntington National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $69,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 105,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,607,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 14.2% in the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $159.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $114.18 and a 12-month high of $180.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.75 and its 200 day moving average is $163.84. The company has a market capitalization of $67.37 billion, a PE ratio of 99.68, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.28.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 84.36%.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $978,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 192,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,425,944.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $161.22 per share, with a total value of $1,007,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,497,122.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

