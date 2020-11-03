Huntington National Bank Purchases 695 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $225.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.65. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.01 and a 52 week high of $237.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.78.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 46.60%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total value of $2,855,747.45. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 9,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total transaction of $2,060,126.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,910 shares in the company, valued at $54,768,634.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 372,567 shares of company stock worth $81,248,019. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. DA Davidson increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.60.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

